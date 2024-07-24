videoDetails

DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav himself has come to Delhi as an MP, but his new dilemma is who should replace him as the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly. Akhilesh Yadav, who is running on PDA formula in the 2024 elections, is now in a dilemma whether to appoint a Dalit or a non-Yadav OBC on his seat? Akhilesh has 3 choices for Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly. First- Uncle Shivpal Yadav, who is a 6-time MLA, has been the Leader of Opposition. The other option is Ram Achal Rajbhar, who is a 5-time MLA. Non-Yadavs are OBCs. And the third is Inderjit Saroj, who is a 4-time MLA. He is a Dalit leader and comes from the Pasi community.