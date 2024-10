videoDetails

DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

On this day in 1943, Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj in Singapore. It marked a significant moment in India’s independence struggle, symbolizing the beginning of the end for British rule. On the occasion of INA Foundation Day, we visit INA Market in Delhi to ask people if they know the full form of INA. The responses will leave you thinking.