DNA: India China Border: Exclusive 'Infra' Report from China Border

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
If China does anything near the LAC, India is aware of it. Therefore, along with strengthening its infrastructure on LAC, India is also working on military capabilities. There was a time when one had to travel for weeks on foot to reach Kibithu near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. Delivering weapons to LAC was a very difficult task. But in the last few years, the Government of India has laid a network of roads here, more than 400 kilometers of roads have been built.

