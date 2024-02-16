trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722093
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Now we will analyze China's tactics and India's preparations in DNA. There is currently peace on the LAC, but China is not a trustworthy neighbor. China believes in attacking from behind, its intention is always to capture the land of neighboring countries. India understands these tactics of China very well.

