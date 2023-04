videoDetails

DNA: India overtakes China in terms of population

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:05 AM IST

India has been declared the most populous country in the world by the United Nations Population Fund. India has overtaken China in terms of population. UN has told the total population of India as 142.86 crores. So there the population of China is 142.57 at this time.