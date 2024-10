videoDetails

DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:56 AM IST

The Indian government has issued a stern response to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations in the Nijjar murder case, which alleged India’s involvement. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned Trudeau’s continued negative stance towards India, blaming him for using anti-India rhetoric for vote-bank politics, while emphasizing that India will take strong action against such claims.