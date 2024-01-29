trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715460
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy

Sonam|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
If a list of jobs that demand the most fitness is made, then the name of Armed Forces will be at the top in it. But for the Indian Army, its unfit officers and soldiers have now become a cause of concern. Because lifestyle related diseases are increasing among Indian soldiers and officers. To get rid of this, the army has prepared a new policy.

