DNA: Indian couple conquered 'Mount Elbrus', hoisted tricolor on Europe's highest peak

|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
DNA: Indian couple has conquered 'Mount Elbrus', this couple from Ratlam has hoisted the tricolor on the highest peak of Europe. Anurag and Sonali hoisted the 'Mount Elbrus' tricolor on the morning of 16 August. After conquering this peak, both hoisted the tricolor and also sang the national anthem. There both also did Surya Namaskar seven times.

