trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661143
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: India's biggest success in G-20!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
G20 Summit has got a big success and this success is IMEC... i.e. India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor... On Saturday, PM Modi announced this corridor connecting Europe through Western Asia... For this On the first day of the summit, leaders of India, America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and European Union signed the MoU and announced this mega infrastructure deal.
Follow Us

All Videos

Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
play icon2:15
Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
play icon10:44
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?
play icon50:7
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?
How will the G20 India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor change the face of trade?
play icon14:50
How will the G20 India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor change the face of trade?
Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan
play icon3:56
Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan

Trending Videos

Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
play icon2:15
Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
play icon10:44
Who will save your children from killer dogs? Menace of stray dogs discussed in SC
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?
play icon50:7
I.N.D.I.A Leaders met Modi. rift in alliance?
How will the G20 India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor change the face of trade?
play icon14:50
How will the G20 India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor change the face of trade?
Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan
play icon3:56
Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan
Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,Economic Corridor,india middle east europe economic corridor,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,g20 summit india,