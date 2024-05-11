Advertisement
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies

Sonam|Updated: May 11, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Resident of Bettiah, Bihar and famous by the name of DIGITAL Bhikhari. Raju Patel has died of heart attack. Raju was also known as the country's first digital beggar. Yesterday suddenly Raju's health deteriorated while begging at the railway station.

All Videos

DNA test of your utensils
Play Icon01:34
DNA test of your utensils
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
Play Icon03:06
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
Play Icon04:26
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
Play Icon08:58
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
Play Icon06:33
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj

