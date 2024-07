videoDetails

Maulana Mahmood Madani writes letter to government over UP Madarsas

| Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Maulana Madani Letter on Madarsa: Big news is coming related to Madrasas of UP. Controversy over Madrassas increased again in UP. Maulana Mahmood Madani's letter to the government. There is a demand to withdraw the order issued on June 26. Order has been issued for non-Muslim students. Order has been issued for admission in government schools to non-Muslim students studying in madrassas.