Mamata Banerjee to hold Meeting with I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Mumbai today

| Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 01:05 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee INDIA Alliance Meeting: Mamta has a big meeting in Mumbai. In this meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet with the leaders of India Alliance. Will meet Uddhav Thackeray at 4 pm. She will also meet Sharad Pawar and also Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav at 5 pm.