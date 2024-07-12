Advertisement
Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh's Dhaka

|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Hindus Attacked in Bangladesh Dhaka: Hindus have been attacked in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. In Dhaka's Miranjali Colony, fundamentalists attacked and vandalized the houses of Hindus. The mob pelted stones at the houses of Hindus. Along with houses, temples have also been targeted. Temples have been vandalized. 60 Hindus are reported to be injured in this attack. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area due to this incident. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals, some of whom are said to be in critical condition. At the same time, many Hindu organizations have condemned this incident and demanded strict action from the Bangladesh government. It is being said that this attack was carried out by Awami League leaders.

