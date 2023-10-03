trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670558
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: India's 'Revenge' from Canada!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Recently, at a Gurudwara in Scotland, the Indian High Commissioner was accompanied by some Khalistani soldiers who were treated to indecency. Three Khalistani salutes at the Gurudwara in Glasgow city, had prevented the Indian High Commissioner from entering. It is believed that the founders of Khalistani trainees, Khalistani supporters, are involving Indian High Commissioners in different countries.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?
play icon11:37
DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?
India's big action against Canada
play icon34:7
India's big action against Canada
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia's big question for Congress spokesperson?
play icon9:55
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia's big question for Congress spokesperson?
India will teach a lesson to Justin Trudeau!
play icon20:39
India will teach a lesson to Justin Trudeau!
Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins This Elite List After His Maiden T20I Century
play icon2:11
Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins This Elite List After His Maiden T20I Century

Trending Videos

DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?
play icon11:37
DNA: Is the biggest earthquake on the way?
India's big action against Canada
play icon34:7
India's big action against Canada
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia's big question for Congress spokesperson?
play icon9:55
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia's big question for Congress spokesperson?
India will teach a lesson to Justin Trudeau!
play icon20:39
India will teach a lesson to Justin Trudeau!
Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins This Elite List After His Maiden T20I Century
play icon2:11
Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins This Elite List After His Maiden T20I Century
india canada news,canada india,India Canada,India Vs Canada,india canada relations,Canada,canada vs india,canada india relations,india on canada,India,india canada khalistan issue,india vs canada news,Canada on India,india canada tension,india vs canada latest news,canada india issue,Canada news,Indians in Canada,india canada latest news,s jaishankar on india vs canada,india vs canada news video,india vs canada news today,Justin Trudeau,PM Modi,