Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A fire broke out in a hotel right in front of the railway junction in Patna at 10 am today. After the fire, there were explosions in the cylinders kept in the hotel. Due to which the fire continued to spread more rapidly. Fire personnel also had to call a hydra crane to rescue people trapped in the building. Due to the efforts of the Fire Brigade, 45 people were saved. But not everyone's luck was good. 6 people died in this incident.

All Videos

DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
Play Icon03:17
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
Play Icon10:30
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
Play Icon07:56
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
Play Icon05:15
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Play Icon05:45
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!

Trending Videos

DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
play icon3:17
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
play icon10:30
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
play icon7:56
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
play icon5:15
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
play icon5:45
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!