DNA: 'Inside Story' of Ram Navami riots

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

After Bengal, there has been violence in Bihar too on the occasion of Ram Navami 2023. In the attack on Hindu festivals, the game of blaming each other's community has started. Violence broke out in Nalanda and Sasaram in Bihar. After which now Bihar Police has taken 100 more people into custody.