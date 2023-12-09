trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696842
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:10 AM IST
Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, an organization that checks the quality of medicines in India, has issued an alert regarding painkiller medicines. This alert is not only for hospitals, but it is also for the common people. It has been told in this alert that such pain relieving medicines, which contain a salt called Mefanamic Acid, can give dangerous side effects to people. Not only this, it has also been told in the alert that any one out of 5 to 10 thousand people may have serious side effects.
