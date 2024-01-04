trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706239
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead

Sonam|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Two serial bomb blasts took place in Kerman city of Iran. More than 100 people were killed in these two blasts. While more than 280 people were injured. Actually, Wednesday was the fourth death anniversary of former Iran Revolutionary Guard General Qasim Sulemani, thousands of people had gathered at his grave.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 20-month-old boy’s organs donate life to five children
Play Icon33:37
Baat Pate Ki: 20-month-old boy’s organs donate life to five children
Political clash intensifies over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:45
Political clash intensifies over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
Play Icon17:24
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
Play Icon17:37
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
Play Icon26:47
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: 20-month-old boy’s organs donate life to five children
play icon33:37
Baat Pate Ki: 20-month-old boy’s organs donate life to five children
Political clash intensifies over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon9:45
Political clash intensifies over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
play icon17:24
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
play icon17:37
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
play icon26:47
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir
DNA Video,iran twin blasts,Qassem Soleimani,Qasem Soleimani,qasem soleimani killed,soleimani killed in iraq,iranian general soleimani killed,funeral of qasem soleimani,iran military general qasem soleimani,General Qassem Soleimani,Explosions in Iran,Breaking News,Qassem Soleimani's death,Terrorist attack,world news,Bomb blast,Twin blast,Hindi News,trending news,Zee News,53 killed in iran blast,how many killed in iran twin blast,100 killed in iran blast,