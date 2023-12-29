trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704170
DNA: Is AI eyeing on your jobs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
DNA: Today we will talk about AI i.e. Artificial Intelligence. The world is changing very fast... New technologies are emerging every day... From landline phones with buttons, we have now reached mobile phones with screen touch... Moving beyond records, we are now moving towards Cloud. Now most of the electronics come automatic…Technology has progressed to such an extent that now even people are being treated with the help of computers and AI…Now it is being said that The era is of Artificial Intelligence i.e. AI only. But have you thought whether these AI technologies are convenient, or also harmful… Now the world has moved far ahead of the computer era, and the prevalence of AI has increased across the world, due to which once again the same fear has arisen that will it threaten people's jobs? The question is... Is AI a problem or a solution?... And we will try to find the answer to this question in this news... Is AI keeping an eye on your job? Is AI eating people's jobs?

