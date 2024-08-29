Advertisement
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
After the removal of Article 370, New Kashmir is now moving towards the festival of democracy i.e. elections, while on the other side there is Bangladesh where democracy and secularism have been ripped apart. After gaining power through a coup, the government and the system are promoting fundamentalists. As soon as the ban on the fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami was lifted in Bangladesh, the chief of the Jamaat gave a statement directly about India. With this statement, the message was given that now the fundamentalists will also interfere in the foreign policy of Bangladesh.

