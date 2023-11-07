trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685533
DNA: Is Bihar's caste census report fake?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Bihar government has released the survey report of caste census, since then many questions are being asked regarding this survey and doubts are being raised on the credibility of this survey. It is being said that this survey itself is fake.
