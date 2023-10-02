trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670116
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Bihar Caste Census Report Update: Leaders know that only the extremely backward class can prove to be a game changer in the elections. The question is why was there a need for caste census and who will benefit from it? Is caste census the end of Hindu nation?
