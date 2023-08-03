trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644344
DNA: Is Congress' thinking on women's safety selective?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Ever since the Monsoon Session of the Parliament started, only one issue has been in the limelight and that issue is Manipur. But it is a matter of regret that even though the politics of the leaders is shining due to this ruckus, but women are not getting any good from it, neither the brutality happening to them is stopping nor the crimes against them. . A case of burning a 14-year-old minor girl alive in a coal furnace has come to light in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, about 550 kilometers away from the capital Delhi.

