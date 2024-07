videoDetails

DNA: Is government or organization bigger in UP?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

After the setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the first meeting of the UP BJP Working Committee was held in Lucknow yesterday. Party President JP Nadda was also present in the meeting. But the speeches of CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya are being discussed... Claims are being made that both of them came face to face on the stage yesterday.