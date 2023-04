videoDetails

DNA: Is Guddu Muslim blocking Shaista's way of surrender?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

The suspicion behind mixing Atiq and family in the soil is now going on Atiq's own people. Mafia Atiq had told in the police interrogation that Asad had fired at the behest of Guddu Muslim. I forbade Assad to get out of the car and fire directly. Guddu Muslim incited Asad to terrorize Allahabad like brother (Atiq Ahmed).