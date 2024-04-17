Advertisement
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Israel Iran War Update: Iran attacked Israel with more than 300 missiles and drones, out of which a large number of missiles and drones were destroyed in the air by Israel with the help of allied countries. After Iran's attack, Israel has taken a big step, this may cause trouble to Iran diplomatically. Israel's Foreign Minister has written a letter to 32 countries in which an appeal has been made to ban Iran's missile program and declare Iran's army branch IRGC i.e. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

