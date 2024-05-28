videoDetails

DNA: Is it a crime to be a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh?

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

Barodia Naunagir village is in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Where on August 23 last year, Dalit youth Nitin Ahirwar was beaten to death by the village bullies. At that time there was a lot of politics on this murder case. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had not only visited the village but also made sister of deceased Dalit youth Nitin Ahirwar, his sister. Now on Monday Digvijay Singh once again reached Barodia Naunagir village.