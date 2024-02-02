trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716758
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Today more than 30 crore people of the country are asking each other, 'To do Paytm or not'. Actually, Reserve Bank of India has taken a big decision regarding Fintech Company Paytm. Many of you might be using Paytm mobile app for small transactions. Actually RBI has canceled the services of Paytm's Paytm Payments Bank.

DNA: Hindu side to perform 5-time prayers at Gyanvapi
DNA: Hindu side to perform 5-time prayers at Gyanvapi
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Kidnap our MLAs from airport...',says Shehzad Poonawalla
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Kidnap our MLAs from airport...',says Shehzad Poonawalla
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will form government after proving majority..', says JMM spokesperson
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will form government after proving majority..', says JMM spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: 'We will not let anything happen to Babri...', statement of Islamic Scholar in debate
Taal Thok Ke: 'We will not let anything happen to Babri...', statement of Islamic Scholar in debate
Taal Thok Ke: 'There are no chances of justice...', says Danish Qureshi
Taal Thok Ke: 'There are no chances of justice...', says Danish Qureshi

