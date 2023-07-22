trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638664
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: 'Is Seema Haider a pawn in a bigger game?

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
A section of people may be looking for true love in the story of Seema Haider and Sachin... But agencies are finding this story suspicious... Agencies suspect that Seema Haider could be a Pakistani spy and that's why UP ATS Seema is interrogating Haider and Sachin. Although the ATS does not trust the stories of the border, but what is the truth of the questions being raised on the border?
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will die but will not go to Pakistan'
play icon44:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will die but will not go to Pakistan'
Taal Thok Ke: 'Full & Final' on Gyanvapi! Big decision of Varanasi court
play icon44:51
Taal Thok Ke: 'Full & Final' on Gyanvapi! Big decision of Varanasi court
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Danger to Seema Haider's life!'
play icon7:55
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Danger to Seema Haider's life!'
DNA: ASI's survey will tell whether Gyanvapi..mosque or temple?
play icon13:39
DNA: ASI's survey will tell whether Gyanvapi..mosque or temple?
DNA: European heat wave breaking records!
play icon14:6
DNA: European heat wave breaking records!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will die but will not go to Pakistan'
play icon44:14
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will die but will not go to Pakistan'
Taal Thok Ke: 'Full & Final' on Gyanvapi! Big decision of Varanasi court
play icon44:51
Taal Thok Ke: 'Full & Final' on Gyanvapi! Big decision of Varanasi court
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Danger to Seema Haider's life!'
play icon7:55
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Danger to Seema Haider's life!'
DNA: ASI's survey will tell whether Gyanvapi..mosque or temple?
play icon13:39
DNA: ASI's survey will tell whether Gyanvapi..mosque or temple?
DNA: European heat wave breaking records!
play icon14:6
DNA: European heat wave breaking records!
UP ATS,up ats news,UP ATS Arrests Seema Haider Live,ATS,UP,UP ATS Arrests Seema Haider,seema haider question up ats,Seema Haider Arrested By UP ATS,up ats breaking news,seema haider lover up ats,up ats latest news,up ats seema haidar,UP news,up ats with seema haidar,ats up,UP Police,up ats nabs,up ats on pfi,gonda up ats,up ats questioned seema haider,up ats action,up ats al qaeda,up ats arrests,up ats custody,up ats arrested,