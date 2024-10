videoDetails

DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Do you know that Red Velvet and Black Forest cakes can cause cancer... This is what we will talk about in today's important news... Actually - Cake samples were taken from many bakeries in Bangalore... Investigation revealed that cancer causing elements are present in 12 different types of cakes. Artificial colors are used to make cakes like Red Velvet and Black Forest attractive.