DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
On October 24, the United Nations Security Council met regarding the Israel-Hamas war. America supported Israel's attacks on Gaza. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said something that hurt Israel badly... Guterres has said that the attack by Hamas on Israel did not happen suddenly. Israel's Foreign Minister and Ambassador created a ruckus in the gathering and then directly demanded the resignation of the UN Secretary General.
