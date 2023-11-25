trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691993
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Israel Hamas Ceasefire: An agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on November 22 regarding the ceasefire, but it took 48 hours to implement it, during which time Israel caused terrible destruction in Gaza. 24 hours before the ceasefire, the IDF's Nahal Brigade destroyed a tunnel inside the mosque in Jabaliya, and also conducted a ground operation targeting terrorist hideouts there.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Play Icon8:57
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav
Play Icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We don't do politics on faith, says SP spokesperson
Play Icon9:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We don't do politics on faith, says SP spokesperson
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: Rescue operation put on hold
Play Icon7:31
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: Rescue operation put on hold
Assembly elections 2023: BRS government has ruined Telangana, alleges Amit Shah
Play Icon6:2
Assembly elections 2023: BRS government has ruined Telangana, alleges Amit Shah

Trending Videos

DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
play icon8:57
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I salute the lies of BJP'- Say's Kanchana Yadav
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We don't do politics on faith, says SP spokesperson
play icon9:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: We don't do politics on faith, says SP spokesperson
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: Rescue operation put on hold
play icon7:31
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: Rescue operation put on hold
Assembly elections 2023: BRS government has ruined Telangana, alleges Amit Shah
play icon6:2
Assembly elections 2023: BRS government has ruined Telangana, alleges Amit Shah
DNA Video,Hamas,Israel,israel hamas ceasefire,Israel Hamas War,israel ceasefire,hamas israel,Israel Hamas,ceasefire,hamas ceasefire,Israel war,Israel news,Israel Gaza,hamas hostages,israel hamas deal,ceasefire israel hamas,israel hamas pause,war in israel,israel hamas war ceasefire,israel hamas live,israel hamas update,israel hamas war ceasefire deal,israel hamas war live,israel hamas deal explained,Israel Hamas War News Today,Israel-Hamas ceasefire,