DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

Modi on Israel-Palestine War: After Biden, Sunak also reached Israel and along with this, Modi spoke to the Palestinian President on phone. It can be assumed that Modi has come out openly in support of Palestine. In 13 days, Israel has fired so many rockets and missiles at Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip that it is difficult to even count. And Israel has vowed that no matter how many bombs it has to drop on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, it will do so and will destroy Hamas. Israel has now extended its heart and allowed humanitarian aid to reach the common citizens of Gaza but with conditions.