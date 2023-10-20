trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677519
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Modi on Israel-Palestine War: After Biden, Sunak also reached Israel and along with this, Modi spoke to the Palestinian President on phone. It can be assumed that Modi has come out openly in support of Palestine. In 13 days, Israel has fired so many rockets and missiles at Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip that it is difficult to even count. And Israel has vowed that no matter how many bombs it has to drop on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, it will do so and will destroy Hamas. Israel has now extended its heart and allowed humanitarian aid to reach the common citizens of Gaza but with conditions.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
play icon36:25
Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
play icon26:10
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
play icon1:32
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
play icon1:25
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War
play icon1:37
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
play icon36:25
Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
play icon26:10
India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
play icon1:32
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
play icon1:25
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War
play icon1:37
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War
DNA Video,Modi Talks With Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas LIVE,PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Palestinian President,modi on israel palestine war,modi on hamas,israel palestine conflict,iran on israel hamas war update,iran on hamas,Israel Hamas War Update,israel news hindi,Israel Palestine War Update,rishi sunak in israel,joe biden in israel,muslim countries on israel hamas war,oic meeting,Modi,PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez,Breaking News,pm modi on palestine war,DNA,