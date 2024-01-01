trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705080
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission

Sonam|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Today on January 1, 2024, ISRO i.e. Indian Space and Research Organization has launched XPoSat i.e. X-ray Polarimeter Satellite. The satellite was launched at 9.10 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, and the launch was successful.

