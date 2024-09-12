Advertisement
DNA: J&K Election - Why is Mehbooba Abdullah afraid of Engineer Rashid?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:26 AM IST
Neither Mehbooba... nor Omar-Farooq... ..Independent candidates are in the news this time in Kashmir elections. After 40 years, independent candidates are once again seen giving a direct fight to powerful parties in large numbers. In such a situation, parties like National Conference and PDP are accusing BJP of contesting elections on the shoulders of independent candidates while on the other hand, independent candidates are ready to give a tough fight to big parties. Watch special report from the valley.

