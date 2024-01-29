trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715452
DNA: Joe Biden Vows to Retaliate after Strike against American Forces in Jordan?

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
DNA: On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel. This war divided the world into two parts. Some countries are openly supporting Palestine while some countries are with Israel. Regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, America has a clear message that it is in support of its friend Israel. America is also helping Israel. But America is having to pay a very heavy price for this. Even though America is not directly involved in this war, pro-Iranian terrorist groups are targeting American soldiers in countries like Syria, Iraq, Jordan.

