DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Tomorrow India is going to try to meet such a challenge, in which many big countries have failed for the last 30 years. Tomorrow India is going to showcase its space power in front of the whole world. Chandrayaan-3 will touch the lunar surface tomorrow, completing its final stages. This moment will make every Indian proud.
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3's success and those 15 minutes of fear, when Vikram Lander will be out of control
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3's success and those 15 minutes of fear, when Vikram Lander will be out of control
Baat Pate Ki: ISRO's statement on Chandrayaan-3 landing - Chandrayaan's health is right on Chandrayaan Right Time
Baat Pate Ki: ISRO's statement on Chandrayaan-3 landing - Chandrayaan's health is right on Chandrayaan Right Time

