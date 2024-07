videoDetails

DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation has decided to stop the holy Adi Kailash Yatra. Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Uttarakhand. There have been reports of landslides from different places in the state, in view of which the administration is also in alert mode. This Yatra has been stopped now so that there is no danger to the pilgrims and so that the pilgrims do not get stuck on the way.