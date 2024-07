videoDetails

DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row

Sonam | Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Kanwar Yatra 2024: The order to put name plates on every food shop on Kanwar Marg is not limited to Muzaffarnagar only. Now this order will be followed on the entire Kanwar Marg in UP. Because now this order has been given directly by CM Yogi Adityanath. It is CM Yogi's order...so there is no question of disobeying it. Be it wish or compulsion. If there is an order then you have to follow it