DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

In a shocking comment, Karnataka High Court’s Justice V. Srishanand referred to a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as ‘Mini Pakistan’ during a hearing about traffic issues. His statement has sparked outrage, adding to the ongoing tension over religious identity and community segregation in India’s cities. We examine the full context of the judge’s remarks and its implications.