DNA: Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies We show you an emotional video of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. In this video, dictator Kim Jong Un is seen crying. This video of his is also going viral on social media, but the question is, why are there tears in the eyes of the dictator who often scares the world. What is the reason that he is crying bitterly? North Korean dictator Kim Jong is a very strict person. In such a situation, the video of her crying is shocking for the world. This is a video which is difficult to believe. Kim Jong looks very emotional in this video. Kim's eyes are moist, and he is wiping his tears.