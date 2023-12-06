trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696130
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies We show you an emotional video of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. In this video, dictator Kim Jong Un is seen crying. This video of his is also going viral on social media, but the question is, why are there tears in the eyes of the dictator who often scares the world. What is the reason that he is crying bitterly? North Korean dictator Kim Jong is a very strict person. In such a situation, the video of her crying is shocking for the world. This is a video which is difficult to believe. Kim Jong looks very emotional in this video. Kim's eyes are moist, and he is wiping his tears.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kashmir Suffered for Years Due To Jawaharlal Nehru's Blunders', says Amit Shah
Play Icon10:30
Kashmir Suffered for Years Due To Jawaharlal Nehru's Blunders', says Amit Shah
Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
Play Icon9:50
Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
Play Icon2:26
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Play Icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
Play Icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy

Trending Videos

Kashmir Suffered for Years Due To Jawaharlal Nehru's Blunders', says Amit Shah
play icon10:30
Kashmir Suffered for Years Due To Jawaharlal Nehru's Blunders', says Amit Shah
Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
play icon9:50
Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
play icon2:26
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
play icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
play icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
DNA Video,North Korea,Kim Jong Un,kim jong un cries,kim jong un crying,Kim Jong-Un,kim jong un speech,kim jong un cries 2023,kim jong un cries asking north korean women to have more kids,kim jong un crying 2023,Kim Jong il,kim jong un cries in public,kim jong un cried,kim jong un crying speech 2023,why kim jong un cried,kim jong un birth rate plea,North Korean,Korea,kim jong un cry,North Korean leader,north korea birth rate decline,DNA,