DNA: Know how the condition of 41 laborers is in the tunnel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Everyone has hopes from International Expert Arnold Dix to rescue 41 people trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Video of workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel accident is coming out. Endoscopic camera has been sent inside the tunnel of Uttarkashi.
