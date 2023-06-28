NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Know in detail what is UCC. uniform civil code

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The discussion of bringing Uniform Civil Code i.e. UCC (UCC) in the country has intensified once again. After seeking the opinion of the people of the Law Commission on UCC, now PM Narendra Modi Modi has also started a debate on it. Meanwhile, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government of Uttarakhand has gone a step further towards enacting a law on UCC.

All Videos

What is the view of Muslim Personal Law Board on UCC?
play icon31:44
What is the view of Muslim Personal Law Board on UCC?
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023: 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup
play icon3:51
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023: 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The story of Jihad in the name of '72 Hoor'!
play icon9:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The story of Jihad in the name of '72 Hoor'!
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
play icon4:17
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said
play icon8:23
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said

Trending Videos

What is the view of Muslim Personal Law Board on UCC?
play icon31:44
What is the view of Muslim Personal Law Board on UCC?
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023: 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup
play icon3:51
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023: 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The story of Jihad in the name of '72 Hoor'!
play icon9:5
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The story of Jihad in the name of '72 Hoor'!
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
play icon4:17
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said
play icon8:23
Why is the trailer of the film '72 Hooren' banned? Listen what actor Mukesh Khanna said
DNA,Taal thok ke,UCC,ucc kya hai,Uniform Civil Code,uniform civil code india,what is uniform civil code,uniform civil code kya hai,uniform civil code in india,uniform civil code news,uniform civil code bjp,pm modi on uniform civil code,uniform civil code meaning,narendra modi on uniform civil code,cm dhami on ucc,CM Pushkar Singh Dhami,uttarakhand ucc,uttarakhand ucc updates,whats is ucc,Zee News,Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami,