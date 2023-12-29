trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703875
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
DNA: Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha will be done on January 22 following the legal rules. Two days before this, i.e. on 20th January, the sanctum sanctorum will be washed with eighty-one Kalash Saryu water. After doing this Vaastu will be worshipped. According to the information that has come out so far, on January 21, Ram Lalla will be bathed with 125 pots of water brought from different pilgrimage places. After this i.e. on 22nd January, Pran Pratistha will be performed. Pran Pratishtha will be completed in just 1 minute 24 seconds.

