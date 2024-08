videoDetails

DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

You must have seen the villain Doctor Dang in the film Karma, who used to run illegal business with the help of his gang. In RG Kar Medical College also, there was a person known as Doctor Dang. He also used to do illegal business in the hospital through his gang. His gang used to keep an eye on everyone. This gang of Doctor Dang could go to any extent to protect its illegal business.