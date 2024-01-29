videoDetails

DNA: Lalu Yadav leaves ED office after 9 hours of questioning in land-for-jobs case

| Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

DNA: Friends with whom Nitish Kumar formed the government i.e. NDA in the 2020 elections. By leaving them in 2022, Nitish did not delay in befriending his political enemies. Now, in the same year when elections are to be held, Nitish Kumar has again left RJD-Congress and made friendship with BJP. Changing paths after seeing an opportunity is the biggest bet in politics. This is what is troubling the RJD-Congress and INDI alliance. Today ED interrogated Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Land For Jobs case. Lalu Prasad Yadav was interrogated continuously for several hours from 11 am in the morning. There is panic in the entire Yadav family regarding this. The Yadav family is considering this action of ED as a conspiracy by the Center and Nitish government. Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya is deeply hurt by ED's interrogation of Lalu Yadav. She has made a tweet on X, in which she is saying that even if her father gets scratched, no one will be worse than him. He has made another similar tweet. In that she is accusing ED officials of inhumane treatment. She is telling that her father Lalu Prasad Yadav's health is not good, and he cannot walk without support, and the ED started interrogating the assistant without permission.