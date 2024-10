videoDetails

DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

The tension of Lawrence Bishnoi gang must have also increased...because the Lawrence Bishnoi gang which used to threaten stars like Salman Khan...now plans are being made to kill the same Lawrence Bishnoi. According to the EXCLUSIVE information received by Zee News, a gangster has planned to kill Lawrence...and the strings of this planning are connected to America...this gangster has prepared a big network of shooters like Lawrence Bishnoi