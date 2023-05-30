NewsVideos
DNA: Live video of devil Sahil's brutality again in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
A horrific incident was carried out with a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi's Shahbad Deri area. Many reactions are coming out regarding this. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena raised questions on Delhi's law and order, now Swati Maliwal has questioned the Delhi Police and said, 'No one is afraid in Delhi.Now if nothing is done then girls will continue to die like this.

The victim's mother said - we do not know the killer, he should be hanged
The victim's mother said - we do not know the killer, he should be hanged
Former IPS Nc Asthana's unconstitutional language - said - will shoot if needed
Former IPS Nc Asthana's unconstitutional language - said - will shoot if needed
DNA: When famous Bollywood actor Prithviraj died in 1971
DNA: When famous Bollywood actor Prithviraj died in 1971
DNA: Mahakal Lok Idols Damaged
DNA: Mahakal Lok Idols Damaged
DNA: The idols of Shri Krishna are buried in the stairs of Jama Masjid!
DNA: The idols of Shri Krishna are buried in the stairs of Jama Masjid!

