videoDetails

DNA: Madrasa.. a big threat to children!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

The condition of madrasa education in the country is not hidden from anyone. We have shown you many stories in DNA about what is being taught to the children in madrasas, what are they learning from the madrasas. We have shown you in our different reports that nothing other than religious education is being taught to the children in madrasas. Not only this, there are some madrasas in Madhya Pradesh which take financial help from the government by saying that Hindu children also study there. But the truth has been something else. Now the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also accepted that the madrasas of the country are not providing good quality education to the children. And madrasa boards should be closed.