videoDetails

DNA: Mafia Atiq Ahmed reaches UP!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

The UP police has reached Prayagraj for the second time with the mafia Atiq Ahmed, named in the Umesh Pal murder case. During this, the fear of the encounter could be clearly seen on Atiq's face. Atik said that his mafia has already been ended, now it is only being rubbed.